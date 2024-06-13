Meet LAVENDER AKINYI, a notorious burglar who targets leafy suburbs - She drives a posh Benz and lives in a 4-bedroom house in Kasarani, where she was flushed out (PHOTOs).









Friday, June 14, 2024 - Detectives from DCI HQS Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) augmented by their DCI Kabete counterparts have arrested two notorious suspects believed to be behind the spate of housebreaking incidents in Kiambu and Nairobi Counties.

Lavender Akinyi Ogillo, 37, and Vincent Odhiambo Otieno, 27 were arrested in connection with two housebreaking and theft incidents that took place on April 1 and 19, 2024.

On the material date, police at Kibiku Police Station received a report that suspected housebreakers (maybe burglars) had broken into house No.17 of the opulent Kitisuru Terraces located in one of the prolific and prime suburbs of Nairobi at Kitisuru in Gathiga, by removing a window pane from the kitchen door and mastering the padlock.

From therein, a 55" TCL TV, 40" Samsung TV, wristwatches, an iPad, computer monitor, a MacBook laptop, wall paintings, and carpets among other items had been stolen.

In the second incident on April 19, 2024, another house at Oak Valley Apartments located along Mvuli Road in Kileleshwa was broken into, by six perpetrators who mastered the lock of the main door.

Luckily, the homeowner interrupted the invaders' party after returning home earlier than expected, although they managed to beetle off with thousands of cash.

Though slightly injured, the victim was also able to spot the hoodlums hop into a waiting white vehicle Reg. No. KDG 305C whose make was not immediately established, which then drove away.

Following days of persistent manhunt, the two earlier mentioned suspects, who are neither new to the underworld dealings nor courtrooms were yesterday nabbed and ushered into police cells.

Lavender Akinyi was ejected from her four-bedroom house located within Kiamumbi while her partner in crime was flushed from a Kasarani base.

A black Mercedes Benz T733 DTP used by the suspects in their criminal activities has also been impounded, and efforts to round up the remaining four accomplices are ongoing.

Notably, the two arrested suspects were among a gang of six members nabbed and arraigned for a violent robbery by Kilimani detectives on May 18, 2019, with warrants of arrest in force against Lavender for absconding court and jumping bail.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.