Double tragedy as JAHMBY KOIKAI’s father, Ambassador DANIEL KOIKAI takes his own life, a day after he asked for forgiveness for his shortcomings as a father during JAHMBY’s requiem mass.







Friday, June 14, 2024 - Ambassador Daniel Koikai, the father of the late Mary Njambi Koikai, also known as 'Jahmby' Koikai, has reportedly taken his own life.

News of Jahmby’s father's demise was shared by blogger Cyprian Nyakundi on X, sending shockwaves across the internet.

He reportedly took his own life on Friday morning, hours before Jahmby’s burial.

Jahmby’s father almost broke down on Thursday after he opened up about his relationship with his late daughter during her requiem mass.

He described their relationship as full of both good and bad times, noting that they only met when Njambi was in high school because he was working abroad during her childhood.

“When times were good, we would go shopping and have lunch at some restaurants in the city, and you enjoyed meeting me very much. I deeply miss the good times we shared.

"During the bad times, we would go days or months without talking, something I blame myself for and will always regret as I’ve lost the chance to make things right with you,” he mourned.

He went on to reveal a message his daughter sent him just a day before she died.

In her message, Njambi, who was in the hospital at the time, expressed her gratitude to her father and listed a few items she wanted him to bring her.

“Hi Dad, I hope you got home safely.

"So I would need red berry orange water from Del Monte and fresh orange and passion fruit juice.

"The doctors are here, so I’ll have to go and we’ll talk tomorrow.

"It was good to see you and reconnect,” Njambi’s message to her father read.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.