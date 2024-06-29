Was there a massacre in GITHURAI on Tuesday ordered by RUTO? - BBC investigates and this will shock many including GEN Zs

Saturday, June 29, 2024 - For the past two weeks, young Kenyans, commonly known as Gen Z, have been demonstrating in Nairobi and other cities against the Finance Bill 2024.
The punitive, retrogressive and uncouth bill was set to introduce a raft of taxes on basic commodities such as bread, sanitary towels and diapers, which angered the younger generation.
On Tuesday, thousands of Kenyan protestors took to the streets and the
hallmark of their demos was when they stormed Kenya's Parliament and chased
away legislators.
During the protests, according to civil rights organisations, 23 Kenyans paid
the ultimate price.
Within
hours, many Kenyans began to hear reports of another, even more brutal incident
- an alleged massacre of civilians in Githurai.
The story
quickly took hold on social media, where some people claimed more than 200 had
been killed.
But a BBC
investigation has found no evidence of mass killings in Githurai - raising
questions about how readily misinformation can spread amid a crisis.
A BBC
journalist said only two people were killed by police in Githurai.

