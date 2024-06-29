Sell out: Video of CS DUALE AND KIMANI ICHUNGWAH taking comedian EDDIE BUTITA on a shopping spree at a high-end fashion store angers Kenyans (Watch).





Saturday, June 29, 2024 - Comedian Eddie Butita has been accused of going to bed with the oppressors after he was filmed being spoilt with gifts by Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale and Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwah at a high-end fashion store.

In the video, Ichungwah is seen gifting Butita a designer blazer, with CS Duale and Dennis Itumbi looking on.

“Hii iko sawa?’’ Duale is heard saying amid laughter.

The video was taken during Ruto’s state visit to the United States of America where he was accompanied by hundreds of joyriders.

Senior government officials and joyriders like Butita got hefty allowances during the trip.

Butita was compelled to publicly reject the finance bill to protect his brand after his fans threatened to cancel him for being a government apologist.

Watch the video.

Sell out: Video of CS DUALE AND KIMANI ICHUNGWAH taking comedian EDDIE BUTITA on a shopping spree at a high-end fashion store angers Kenyans pic.twitter.com/KFjgvoS6eW — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 29, 2024

