Stop shedding crocodile tears; you are the one who incited the Gen Zs to revolt against RUTO - ICHUNG'WAH now tells GACHAGUA





Saturday June 29, 2024 – The fallout between President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, has reached fiver pitch.

This is after it emerged that Gachagua was deeply involved in the controversial Finance Bill 2024 that sparked a Gen Z revolution against Ruto and his government.

Speaking during an interview, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah pointed a finger at Gachagua, asserting that he reviewed the contentious proposals and gave them a node even before Ruto had a chance to see them.

“DP Gachagua is in government, he chairs the Cabinet sub-committees, so he is the one that chaired the first meeting that considered the 2024 Finance Bill,” Ichung’wah declared, leaving no room for ambiguity about Gachagua’s involvement.

This comes even after Public Service CS Moses Kuria also accused Gachagua of shedding crocodile tears over the Finance Bill when he was instrumental in creating it.

Taking to his social media, Kuria lambasted Gachagua for his leadership role in various critical government councils and committees, including the Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC).

“He is in the National Security Council yet complains about the Director of the National Intelligence Service. It was enough to have a President who is a teetotaler,” Kuria added.

Their accusations paint Gachagua not as a victim, but as a key player in the bill’s progression.

The Kenyan DAILY POST