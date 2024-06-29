Was MURKOMEN the one sponsoring Gen Zs to storm State House and overthrow RUTO? Surprising revelations emerge





Saturday June 29, 2024 - Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has dismissed allegations of sponsoring the ongoing anti-government demonstrations.

Taking to his X account, the vocal CS flagged a screenshot that purported to be him conversing with a fellow social media user.

While issuing clarity, Murkomen flagged the screenshot that has been doing rounds across social media platforms as fake and urged Kenyans not to fall for the rumours.

"Fake! Good people, ignore this propaganda," the CS wrote.

According to the allegedly fake screenshot, a social media account purporting to belong to the CS allegedly attempted to lure a user into mobilizing a group of individuals to storm the State House in Nairobi.

The flagged account holder promised a Ksh500,000 reward if the individual agreed to fulfil the tricky demand.

“I see you have a significant following. I would like us to work together for the betterment of our country,” read part of the fake post.

“I have 500K and would like you to mobilize so many youths and influence them to set the protests. Please for the sake of theirs.”

However, according to the screengrab, the recipient in the fake post reportedly turned down the offer and demanded a Ksh1 million reward instead.

"I wish to do this for the sake of my country and a better future. How about you make it 1M so we can buy bulletproof vests and make it to the Statehouse?" suggested the other user.

"If we succeed, you won't be forgotten. Otherwise, I'm not making a deal with you to sell out our country."

Murkomen's clarification comes days after President William Ruto put on notice criminals pretending to be peaceful protesters.

