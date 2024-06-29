RUTO will never have peace after senselessly killing innocent young people as RAILA’s Azimio now plans to take him to ICC for crimes against humanity

Saturday June 29, 2024 – President William Ruto will regret
killing innocent young people who were just expressing their displeasure with
the draconian Finance Bill.
This is after Raila's Azimio threatened
to take him to the International Criminal Court (ICC) for the recent killings
during the Anti-Finance Bill protests
Several deaths and injuries were recorded on
Tuesday and Thursday as protests against proposed tax hikes, intended to reduce
government debt, escalated.
The youth-led rallies, which began peacefully
last week, quickly turned violent, resulting in chaotic scenes.
Protesters stormed the Senate and National
Assembly buildings, setting fire to parts of the parliamentary precincts.
Speaking yesterday, Azimio co-principal
Kalonzo Musyoka threatened to sue those responsible for the deaths witnessed
during the protests.
"We are going to document every case
perhaps even revisit the international criminal court and talk to them about
atrocities committed against Kenyan people."
The Wiper leader described Ruto's regime as
heartless and inconsiderate, accusing it of turning a blind eye to the
grievances raised by the youth.
He praised the youth movement for their
efforts to revolutionize the country.
Musyoka further stated that cases of
abductions will be a key reference when submitting their case to the
International Criminal Court.
"Abduction seems to be continuing,
students have been abducted and terrorized and indoctrinated."
Musyoka added that the country's leadership
can take more significant actions than those already documented in
international discourse.
He urged President Ruto to show consideration
and engage with the leadership of Gen Z to discuss key issues of concern.
