RUTO will never have peace after senselessly killing innocent young people as RAILA’s Azimio now plans to take him to ICC for crimes against humanity





Saturday June 29, 2024 – President William Ruto will regret killing innocent young people who were just expressing their displeasure with the draconian Finance Bill.

This is after Raila's Azimio threatened to take him to the International Criminal Court (ICC) for the recent killings during the Anti-Finance Bill protests

Several deaths and injuries were recorded on Tuesday and Thursday as protests against proposed tax hikes, intended to reduce government debt, escalated.

The youth-led rallies, which began peacefully last week, quickly turned violent, resulting in chaotic scenes.

Protesters stormed the Senate and National Assembly buildings, setting fire to parts of the parliamentary precincts.

Speaking yesterday, Azimio co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka threatened to sue those responsible for the deaths witnessed during the protests.

"We are going to document every case perhaps even revisit the international criminal court and talk to them about atrocities committed against Kenyan people."

The Wiper leader described Ruto's regime as heartless and inconsiderate, accusing it of turning a blind eye to the grievances raised by the youth.

He praised the youth movement for their efforts to revolutionize the country.

Musyoka further stated that cases of abductions will be a key reference when submitting their case to the International Criminal Court.

"Abduction seems to be continuing, students have been abducted and terrorized and indoctrinated."

Musyoka added that the country's leadership can take more significant actions than those already documented in international discourse.

He urged President Ruto to show consideration and engage with the leadership of Gen Z to discuss key issues of concern.

The Kenyan DAILY POST