GACHAGUA’s 2027 fate is sealed – See the man that will replace him as RUTO’s running mate after their fallout?





Saturday June 29, 2024 - Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has been identified as the most likely running mate for President William Ruto.

In a poll conducted by Politrack Africa, Kindiki emerged as the favoured candidate with a score of 50.2 per cent.

Kindiki was notably among the leading contenders for the running mate a position in the 2022 General Election.

Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro was ranked as the second-best candidate to replace Gachagua, with a score of 19.7 per cent.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi emerged as the third best option for Ruto with 10.2 per cent.

Also ranked were National Assembly Leader of Majority Kimani Ichung'wah (8.1 per cent) and Speaker Moses Wetangula (7.1 per cent).

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru who was the only female leader to make it to the list was ranked sixth with 4.2 per cent.

The poll also sought to know whether Gachagua would be successful should he run for the presidency in 2027.

82 per cent of the respondents revealed that it would be very unlikely for him to succeed with 2 per cent indicating that he would likely win.

On the other hand, the poll also revealed that the fallout between Gachagua and Ruto would dent the support for the President's party in the Mt Kenya region.

53 per cent of respondents noted that the fallout would affect UDA's popularity in the vote-rich region. 41 per cent of the respondents held a contrary view with the remaining 6 per cent indicating that they were not sure.

The Kenyan DAILY POST