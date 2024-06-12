Waitress fired for posting viral video of man dining with a doll

Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - A North Carolina waitress has been fired for posting a now-viral TikTok video of a customer eating dinner with an inflatable doll.
Waiter Tara Bjork shared the video on May 27 from her job at
the Restoration Hardware Rooftop Restaurant.
She said in the video: “Ok, I’m not supposed to be making
TikToks at work, but this calls for it.
“I work at a nice restaurant in Charlotte, and I need you
guys to see what just came in the door."
She then flipped the camera to zoom in on a male diner
seated across the room with an inflatable female doll propped up on the seat
across from him.
According to the server, the doll had yellow-blonde hair and
appeared to be wearing a black sleeveless dress, and was even hand-fed grapes
by her human date.
The footage soon racked up over a million views.
Bjork later posted a follow-up video saying that she was
fired because of the video.
“[I] knew one of two things was going to happen, it would
get no views and I would be fine or, it would blow up and I would be fired,”
she explained to the Charlotte Observer.
Bjork added that she “was ready for new opportunities, so it
wasn’t too much of a shock, thank goodness.”
"What I saw was him trying to ‘seat’ her, which was
mortifying,” she added in a conversation with the radio station 96.1.
At one point, the diner was feeding his “date” grapes, Bjork
claimed.
The man in the video has now responded with a video of his
own, which included a series of photos of himself seated across from the doll.
“Tough date,” he wrote underneath the post.
He explained that the strange date was payback for losing a
Fantasy Football bet.
