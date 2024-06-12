Don't build a mansion in the village unless your parents are alive - Man advises other men







Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - A UK-based African man, Eke Ako, has advised men not to build a mansion in the village unless their parents are still alive.

“THE PRESSURE OF A VILLAGE HOUSE. Bro, don't succumb to any pressure to build a mansion in the village, unless your parents are alive or you regularly spend time there. You village house is a place where you will barely sleep in if you have a business in town or live in the city. I suggest you buy land in town or build in town, sell it later when you are ready to retire in the village, and then build a contemporary one then. Don't build in the village because your mates are building. It is a waste of funds, unless your village is a place where tenants can rent your house. Have a good week,” he wrote in a post on Monday.



