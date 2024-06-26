Videos show the damage caused after demonstrators stormed the palatial home of Molo MP KURIA KIMANI for supporting the finance bill - They stole his animals and destroyed cars.





Wednesday, June 26, 2024 - Properties of unknown value were vandalized at the home of Molo MP and National Assembly Finance Committee chair, Kuria Kimani after irate demonstrators breached the perimeter wall surrounding the multi-million home, burnt and destroyed cars even as others looted the house of valuables.

Some of those who invaded the home walked away with animals too.

Kuria Kimani is the chairman of the National Assembly’s Finance and Planning Committee, which has been at the centre of a storm over new tax proposals that Kenyans say are punitive.

Police lobbed teargas to disperse the large crowd of protesters but they were overpowered.

The protesters managed to get into the posh house after police officers scampered for safety and called for reinforcements and managed to secure the home.

Mr Kuria was the ‘poster boy’ for the unpopular bread and vehicle taxes contained in the 2024 Finance Bill.

Watch videos showing the damage caused at the MP’s palatial home.

Rowdy crowd allegedly vandalise Molo MP Kuria Kimani’s residence.

Kimani Kuria is the chair of the Finance Committee.



#rejectingthefinancebill2024 William Ruto State of Emergency Kahawa Sukari statehouse Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie Kenyans Kieni MP BREAKING NEWS Citizen Tv pic.twitter.com/esdtoRSWZz — Sleemtee Kenya, HSC (@SleemteeKe) June 25, 2024

Molo Mp’s House…..he thought he was right to vote yes



They will not believe it pic.twitter.com/gIYECmiR20 — maliks 🇸🇴 14/09/15/21 (@maliks_88) June 25, 2024

