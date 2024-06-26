Flashy city businessman, KHALIF KAIRO, vows to die fighting for his country and says he will be in the frontline if protesters storm State House - Live bullets don’t scare us anymore.





Wednesday, June 26, 2024 - Flamboyant city car dealer, Khalif Kairo, was among the group of protesters who stormed Parliament during the anti-finance bill protests that rocked the city on Tuesday.

Kairo called out President William Ruto for deploying the military after the protesters stormed Parliament to exercise their democratic rights.

Kairo said he won’t be cowed and vowed that he would still be on the frontline if the protesters stormed State House.

According to Kairo, he is not scared of live bullets and teargas anymore.

“Jana I was in the team that made it to parliament, if we march on statehouse.

"I will still be at the frontline. This man has militarized us in one week.

"Even explosions of teargas canisters or the wheezing of live bullets doesn’t scare some of us anymore. We are patriots,” he tweeted.





President William Ruto described Tuesday’s violent chaos in Parliament as treasonous and vowed a firm response to restore normalcy.

In a hard-hitting address from State House, the president asserted that the chaos was orchestrated and funded by unnamed individuals aiming to destabilize the country.

“We shall provide a full and expeditious response to the treasonous events,” the president stated, assuring the nation of the government’s determination to secure the country.

He also issued a stern warning: “I hereby put on notice the financiers of violence and anarchy.”

