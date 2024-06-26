Man United coach, ERIK TEN HAG, set to sign new contract with RUUD VAN NISTELROOY lined up to join his backroom staff







Wednesday, June 26, 2024 - Manchester United coach, Erik Ten Hag, is set to sign a new deal at the club with an extension between the two parties now close to being agreed upon.

According to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, the contract is “now almost agreed”.

Ten Hag is also keen to bring back former United striker, Ruud van Nistelrooy, as part of his coaching team.

INEOS have been given sporting control at United and led talks with Ten Hag over extending his stay, with negotiations now at an advanced stage and set to be concluded this week, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

The report claims the majority of demands have already been agreed and Ten Hag's representatives are now waiting to finalise remaining personal terms with the Man United head coach.

The move would be popular among supporters who remember the Dutchman as one of the Premier League's greatest strikers following his exploits at United where he scored 150 goals in 219 appearances across all competitions.

Van Nistelrooy is a potential replacement for Ten Hag's assistant Mitchell van der Gaag or forwards coach Benni McCarthy, whose contract runs out at the end of the month.