Video of GITHURAI driver narrating how his MAKANGA was killed by Rogue cops – This will make many cry


Wednesday, January 26, 2024 - A video has emerged of a Githurai driver narrating how his conductor (makanga) was killed by rogue police on Tuesday evening.

The emotional driver narrated how they had good times with his Makanga only for a rogue police officer to shoot him in the head where his brains splattered across the road.

Here is a video of the driver narrating the incident

