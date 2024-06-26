Video of GITHURAI driver narrating how his MAKANGA was killed by Rogue cops – This will make many cry





Wednesday, January 26, 2024 - A video has emerged of a Githurai driver narrating how his conductor (makanga) was killed by rogue police on Tuesday evening.

The emotional driver narrated how they had good times with his Makanga only for a rogue police officer to shoot him in the head where his brains splattered across the road.

Here is a video of the driver narrating the incident

Githurai Driver narrates how his Makanga was Shot last evening at Githurai. His body was collected in the Morning. Sad. #RejectFinanceBill2024 pic.twitter.com/BAhOWJxQjH — 🅽🅶🅸🅶🅴 ♐💎 (@MosesNgigeKE) June 26, 2024

