Gen Z defend SONKO over allegations of funding anti Finance Bill demos

Wednesday, June 26, 2024 - A section of security officers in Nairobi accused former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko of funding the anti-tax protests by Gen Z that started last week.
The anti-Finance Bill protests that started last week led by
Gen Z rocked the nation from all corners of the country leaving security
officers shocked with their poor counter strategy.
Sonko’s vehicle, a white escalade, was spotted in the
streets of Nairobi during the demonstrations by the Gen Z, and he was also
captured on camera giving some of the injured youth money for medical
treatment.
This angered a section of police officers who were
containing the riots with some of them caught on camera accusing the former
Governor of funding the protests.
A section of Gen Z defended Sonko in their comments on
nairobian.hot.tea TikTok account, with the majority dismissing the allegations
of the former Governor funding them.
Here is a sample of the comments
Fraqan Hassan
Lies Sonko was helping police and Kenyans who were
injured during demos
oratodaniel
Mara Sonko mara Azimio mara oooh gen z wame waconfuse
mbaya
Alostazo
Acheni hii upuzi sonko had been good all through
Makaubull
Sonko cannot pay 50 million Kenyans
Chachamdee
Leave Sonko out of this
Joy Mutuku
Leave our Sonko alone
Phil
How rich is Sonko to sponsor the whole nation? Asalamiwe
@nairobian.hot.tea Police Claims MIKE SONKO Sponsors of Gen Z protests against Finance Bill 2024 in the Kenya #fyp #tiktok #nairobian_hot_tea ♬ original sound - Nairobian
