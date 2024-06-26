EXPOSED: RUTO ordered SAFARICOM to shut down the internet just like dictators do





Wednesday, June 26, 2024 - Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai, has exposed how Safaricom Limited was used by the Kenya Kwanza Alliance regime on Tuesday to silence Kenyans by shutting down the internet.

From 4:00 pm on Tuesday, a massive internet outage was recorded in multiple parts of Kenya, just a day after the government announced it would not interfere with connectivity.

This move countered the ongoing Finance Bill demonstrations, where protesters had been mobilizing on social media platforms before taking to the streets.

Telco giant Safaricom had earlier on Tuesday attributed the shutdown to two of its undersea cables experiencing outages, but Alai said it was the government that ordered Safaricom to shut down the internet.

“There was no reduced bandwidth for my brother Peter. You were asked to switch off 4G, 5G and Fiber and that’s what you did. Kindly stop the lies.

"We live in a very informed world. Kindly Peter,” Alai, who is also a renowned blogger, told Safaricom Ltd CEO, Peter Ndegwa.

The Kenyan DAILY POST