US President, JOE BIDEN, reacts to his son's HUNTER's guilty verdict in gun case







Thursday, June 13, 2024 - U.S. President Biden has issued a statement in response to his son Hunter Biden being convicted on three felony gun charges in federal court in Delaware.

The 12-person jury found Hunter Biden, 54, guilty of lying about his drug use on a form while purchasing a handgun in 2018. He faces possible jail time following the verdict, which marked the first criminal prosecution of a sitting president’s child.

His conviction on all three felony counts comes as President Biden campaigns for re-election in November, and less than two weeks after his election rival Donald Trump was himself convicted of a crime in New York.

On Tuesday, President Biden flew to Wilmington, Delaware, where he addressed his son's conviction, saying he would accept the outcome of the case and loves his son.

"As I said last week, I am the president, but I am also a dad," the president said in his statement. "Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today. So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery. As I also said last week, I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal. Jill and I will always be there for Hunter and the rest of our family with our love and support. Nothing will ever change that."

Hunter Biden issued his own statement after the verdict, expressing gratitude toward his family and in particular toward his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden.

"I am more grateful today for the love and support I experienced this last week from Melissa, my family, my friends, and my community than I am disappointed by the outcome," Hunter Biden said. "Recovery is possible by the grace of God, and I am blessed to experience that gift one day at a time."

Hunter Biden's lawyer, Abbe Lowell, said they are "naturally disappointed" by the verdict but respect the process and will "vigorously pursue all the legal challenges available."