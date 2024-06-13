'You could have ended Gaza bloodshed with one word' - US govt slams Hamas for refusing UN approved cease-fire proposal

Thursday, June 13, 2024 - The United States has condemned Hamas for refusing a UN-backed cease-fire proposal, saying the terror group could have halted the war in Gaza with a single word.
Speaking from Qatar on Wednesday, June 12, US Secretary of
State Antony Blinken said that the current proposal is nearly identical to the
one Hamas itself proposed last month, accusing the terrorists of prolonging the
war just to insert more demands that undermine the ongoing peace talks.
“It was a deal that Israel
accepted and the world was behind. Hamas could have answered with a single
word: ‘Yes,'” Blinken told reporters in Doha.
While he did not go into the
specific demands that Hamas is making, the secretary of state described some of
the requests as “workable,” while others were clearly nonstarters.
“At some point in a
negotiation, and this has gone back and forth for a long time, you get to a
point where if one side continues to change its demands, including making
demands and insisting on changes for things that it had already accepted, you
have to question whether they’re proceeding in good faith or not,” Blinken said
of Hamas.
“It’s time for the haggling
to stop and a cease-fire to start. It’s as simple as that,” he added.
The proposal, which was approved by the UN Security Council
on Monday, calls for a temporary cease-fire in Gaza to allow the some 120
hostages in Hamas captivity to be released in exchange for Palestinian
prisoners in Israeli jails.
Along with the hostage exchange, the deal calls on Israel to
withdraw from Gaza’s main population centers and to allow more aid to arrive
for Palestinians.
The deal would also allow Palestinians to return to all
areas of the Gaza Strip that had been evacuated since the Israeli military
began its ground incursion.
Blinken also appeared frustrated that it took so long for
Hamas to announce its response after President Biden announced the deal to the
world.
“They waited almost two weeks
and then proposed more changes, a number of which go beyond positions it has
previously presented and agreed to,” Blinken vented.
“As a result, the war will go
on and more people will suffer.”
0 Comments