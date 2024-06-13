King CHARLES' first official portrait vandalized by animal rights activists

Thursday, June 13, 2024 - Activists from an animal rights group have vandalized the first official portrait of King Charles, currently on display in a London gallery.
Campaign group, Animal Rising posted a video on its social
media channels on Tuesday, June 11, showing two activists using a paint roller
to stick signs over the portrait of the monarch.
Members of the public have been free to visit the portrait
of the monarch, which is on display at the Philip Mould Gallery in central
London until June 21.
The painting, the first official portrait of King Charles as
monarch, raised eyebrows when it was unveiled earlier this year.
In the portrait, Artist Jonathon Yeo depicted the king
against a background of crimson blood strokes, sparking mixed reactions.
Activists covered the king’s head with an image of the UK
cartoon character Wallace, from the “Wallace and Gromit” comedy series. A
speech bubble sign was then also tacked onto the painting with the following
caption: “No cheese Gromit, look at all of this cruelty on RSCPA farms.”
The action was designed to bring attention to a new report,
released on Sunday by the group, which investigated 45 farms whose welfare
standards are guaranteed by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to
Animals (RSPCA). The RSPCA’s Assured scheme promises that animals in protected
farms are given more living space and are never kept in cages. Meat, fish and
dairy products produced by these farms are marked with the RSCPA logo. Animal
Rising described their findings as “damning,” alleging that they found “severe
animal cruelty” at all farms visited.
Last month, King Charles became the royal patron of the
RSPCA.
In a statement provided to the British newspaper The
Telegraph, an Animal Rising activist explained, “With King Charles being such a
big fan of ‘Wallace and Gromit,’ we couldn’t think of a better way to draw his
attention to the horrific scenes on RSPCA Assured farms! Even though we hope
this is amusing to His Majesty, we also call on him to seriously reconsider if
he wants to be associated with the awful suffering across farms being endorsed
by the RSPCA.”
0 Comments