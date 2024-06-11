US President BIDEN 'freezes for a minute' while others were celebrating Juneteenth at White House (VIDEO)

Tuesday, June 11, 2024 - US President Joe Biden appeared to freeze for a minute at a White House event.
During the lively music and dance event at a White House
Juneteenth concert on Monday evening, Joe Biden seemed to momentarily freeze ,
as he was flanked by Philonise Floyd, George Floyd's brother, Vice President
Kamala Harris, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and others who danced to the
energetic band at the event held ahead of next week's national holiday.
As the Commander-in-Chief appeared to stand almost
completely still, Philonise Floyd noticed Biden's pause and wrapped his arm
over him as if to offer support.
Floyd managed to elicit a response when he raised his fist
for a 'fist bump', which the president reciprocated. This incident comes amidst
allegations of Biden also exhibiting cognitive decline, adding to a series of
concerning occurrences at recent public events.
BREAKING: The White House released a statement this evening that President Biden's joystick controller became disengaged at a campaign event earlier in the day causing him to appear to freeze up.#BidenDementia #Biden #Trump #ConvictedFelon pic.twitter.com/HSgFgoUlyf— Felonious J Trump (@FeloniousJTrump) June 11, 2024
