‘He’s out of his mind’ - Female politician, ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ, fears DONALD TRUMP would throw her in jail if he wins presidency







Tuesday, June 11, 2024 - Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has revealed she's worried former President Trump would throw her in jail if he wins the November election.

Speaking with podcast host Kara Swisher the progressive Democrat said that she takes Trump 'at his word.'

'I mean, it sounds nuts, but I wouldn't be surprised if this guy threw me in jail. He's out of his mind. I mean, he did his whole first campaign around 'lock her up.' This is his motto,' Ocasio-Cortez said.

'I feel like what we saw in his first presidency was an amuse-bouche to what his intentions are. He has learned from his mistakes of appointing professionals, and he will not make that mistake next time.'

AOC's concern stems from Trump's response to a question earlier this month when he was asked during a Fox & Friends interview if 'revenge' will be his 'success.'

'These are bad people. These people are sick, and they do things that are so destructive… If it weren't me, they'd be going after somebody else, and I know a lot of the competition,' Trump said. 'They wouldn't do so well.'

Recently Trump said he would seek retribution while suggesting he would still have every right to do so.

'Number one, they're wrong,' Trump said to Sean Hannity. 'It has to stop, because otherwise, we're not going to have a country

'Look, when this election is over, based on what they've done, I would have every right to go after them, and it's easy, because it's Joe Biden and you see all the criminality, all of the money that's going into the family and him, all of this money from China, from Russia, from Ukraine.

'They [the Democrats] want to arrest on no crime. They want to arrest the person that won the nomination in a landslide,' Trump said.