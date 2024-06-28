US jails ex-Honduras President for 45 years on drugs charges

Thursday, June 27, 2024 - A court in New York on Wednesday, June 26, sentenced Juan Orlando Hernandez to 45 years in prison.
The former Honduran President was convicted of
helping cartels to traffic hundreds of tons of cocaine into the US in March.
The sentence also included an $8 million (roughly €7.5
million) fine.
The prison term fell short of the life sentence
prosecutors had sought, however, given the 55-year-old's age, he is likely
to die behind bars.
Judge P. Kevin Castel said the sentence should serve as a
warning to "well educated, well dressed" individuals who gain power
and think their status will insulate them from justice.
"I am innocent," Hernandez said through an
interpreter in court on Wednesday. "I was wrongly and unjustly
accused."
He'd also previously indicated he would appeal the
conviction.
Protesters gathered outside the New York court on Wednesday
with banners calling for an end to the drugs trade and pictures of people who
had died as a result of it in Honduras.
US federal prosecutors say that Hernandez turned Honduras
into a "narco-state" during his 2014-2022 tenure.
In March, he was convicted of facilitating the trafficking
of some 500 tons of cocaine — most of it originally hailing from Colombia or
Venezuela — to the US via Honduras.
His alleged complicity began long before he was president,
dating back to 2004.
Prosecutors said Hernandez used the money to enrich himself,
to finance his political campaign, and to commit electoral fraud in the 2013
and 2017 presidential elections.
He was originally extradited to the US in 2022, soon after
leaving office, with the top court in Honduras agreeing to send him to the
US.
Hernandez himself, meanwhile, portrayed himself in court as
a hero of efforts to combat drug trafficking who had teamed up with three
different former US presidents to work towards this goal.
Judge Castel dismissed it, saying the former president had
exhibited "considerable acting skills" to portray himself as an ally
of the US in combating the cocaine trade while actually using the country's
police and even military when necessary to protect it.
The judge called the former president a "two-faced
politician hungry for power."
Hernandez is not the first Latin American former head of
state to face narcotics trafficking convictions in the US. Panama's Manuel
Noriega was sentenced in 1992 and Guatemala's Alfonso Portillo in 2014.
0 Comments