BIDEN and TRUMP face off at first debate as oldest people in history to ever contest for US Presidency

Thursday, June 27, 2024 - Democratic Presidential candidate and US president Joe Biden and his Republican party challenger, Donald Trump, will square off on Thursday night, June 27 at a highly anticipated debate, offering voters a rare side-by-side look at the two oldest candidates ever to seek the country's highest office.
The 90-minute televised debate, the first between a sitting
president and a former president, will air at 9 p.m. ET (0100 GMT on Friday) on
CNN and might have a record breaking viewership given that a record 84 million
watched Trump's first debate in 2016 against Hillary Clinton.
The debate takes place more than four months before the Nov.
5 Election Day.
Trump, 78, will take the stage as a felon who still faces a
trio of criminal cases, including charges related to his efforts to overturn
the 2020 election.
The former president, who has suggested he will punish his
political enemies if elected, will need to demonstrate to undecided voters that
he does not pose a threat to democracy, as Biden claims.
Biden, 81, is under intense pressure to avoid stumbling on
the debate stage and deliver a good debate performance, after months of
assertions his faculties have degraded with his age.
Biden has trailed Trump in polls of most battleground states
made Trump raise in millions of dollars after he was convicted in connection
with hush money payments made to a porn star.
Biden campaign spokesperson, Michael Tyler, said the debate
would show the contrast between Biden's efforts to help Americans and Trump's
"unhinged campaign of revenge and retribution."
Trump will focus on Biden's handling of the southern U.S.
border in the face of record numbers of migrants crossing illegally as well as
the economy, particularly inflation, while also questioning his world
leadership at a time of war in Gaza and Ukraine, Trump advisers said.
"Thursday night is going
to be a great opportunity for President Trump to highlight his strength with
Joe Biden's weakness, highlight his record of success with Joe Biden's record
of failures," campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said.
The second and final debate in this year's campaign is
scheduled for September.
