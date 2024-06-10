Uproar as RUTO refuses to renew contracts for UHURU’s staff as he continues to frustrate the former president - Look! The son of JOMO doesn’t deserve this









Monday, June 10, 2024 – President William Ruto has continued to frustrate former President Uhuru Kenyatta after their fallout in the run-up to the 2022 General Election.

This is after it emerged that Ruto’s government has declined to renew the contracts of two staff members working in Uhuru Kenyatta’s office.

Addressing the media earlier today, former State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena said Uhuru’s office is waiting for communication as to why they declined to renew her contract and that of Administrator George Kariuki.

“The office of the former President still awaits the confirmation and communication on why they blatantly refused to renew contracts of two professional staff members, Administrator George Kariuki and Director of Communication Kanze Dena Mararo,” Dena stated.

She also claimed that the government has been intimidating Uhuru’s staff via phone calls at night and some being removed from the former president’s office unceremoniously.

“There is also an issue of unceremonious withdrawal and intimidation of staff via phone calls at midnight,” Kanze claimed.

Further, she claimed that the government is yet to give Uhuru’s office a total of sh1 billion budget allocation for the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 financial years.

Additionally, she noted that the salaries of the former President’s staff have been paid but the office does not know how much the total amount is.

“In the coming year 2024-2025 the budget allocation is sh579 million the office waits to see if this will be honored,” she remarked.

The Kenyan DAILY POST