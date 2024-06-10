Uproar as RUTO refuses to renew contracts for UHURU’s staff as he continues to frustrate the former president - Look! The son of JOMO doesn’t deserve this

This is after it emerged that
Ruto’s government has declined to renew the contracts of two staff members
working in Uhuru Kenyatta’s office.
Addressing the media earlier
today, former State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena said Uhuru’s office is
waiting for communication as to why they declined to renew her contract and
that of Administrator George Kariuki.
“The office of the former
President still awaits the confirmation and communication on why they blatantly
refused to renew contracts of two professional staff members, Administrator
George Kariuki and Director of Communication Kanze Dena Mararo,” Dena stated.
She also claimed that the
government has been intimidating Uhuru’s staff via phone calls at night and
some being removed from the former president’s office unceremoniously.
“There is also an issue of
unceremonious withdrawal and intimidation of staff via phone calls at
midnight,” Kanze claimed.
Further, she claimed that the
government is yet to give Uhuru’s office a total of sh1 billion budget
allocation for the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 financial years.
Additionally, she noted that the
salaries of the former President’s staff have been paid but the office does not
know how much the total amount is.
“In the coming year 2024-2025
the budget allocation is sh579 million the office waits to see if this will be
honored,” she remarked.
