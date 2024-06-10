Big shame as it emerges that RUTO’s government is yet to reinstate MAMA NGINA KENYATTA's security









Monday, June 10, 2024 - Former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta's security details have yet to be reinstated since they were withdrawn in July 2023, according to a statement by former President Uhuru Kenyatta's spokesperson, Kanze Dena.

Addressing the media on Monday, Kanze said benefits amounting to 50 percent of what a retired president receives have not been accorded to the former first lady as required by the law.

"The government of the day has not provided any vehicles and we would like to clarify that on the 18th of July 2023 at 7 pm, all her drivers and security details were withdrawn from their residences via phone," she said.

"The Government spokesman said they provided the cars to her but that is not what happened."

Kanze said the vehicles currently being used by Mama Ngina were allocated to her by the late President Daniel Arap Moi and the late President Mwai Kibaki during their respective tenures.

She further stated that allegations in the media that these personnel were reinstated are false.

She further alleged that fuel cards for her vehicles were also blocked and vehicle maintenance denied from March 2023 till to date.

The Kenyan DAILY POST