Big shame as it emerges that RUTO’s government is yet to reinstate MAMA NGINA KENYATTA's security

Addressing the media on Monday,
Kanze said benefits amounting to 50 percent of what a retired president
receives have not been accorded to the former first lady as required by the
law.
"The government of the day
has not provided any vehicles and we would like to clarify that on the 18th of
July 2023 at 7 pm, all her drivers and security details were withdrawn from
their residences via phone," she said.
"The Government spokesman
said they provided the cars to her but that is not what happened."
Kanze said the vehicles
currently being used by Mama Ngina were allocated to her by the late President
Daniel Arap Moi and the late President Mwai Kibaki during their respective
tenures.
She further stated that
allegations in the media that these personnel were reinstated are false.
She further alleged that fuel
cards for her vehicles were also blocked and vehicle maintenance denied from
March 2023 till to date.
