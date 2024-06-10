UHURU exposes ISAAC MWAURA as among traitors who are being used by RUTO to lie to Kenyans









Monday, June 10, 2024 - Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has exposed Government spokesman Isaac Mwaura as a big liar.

A fortnight ago, Mwaura claimed that the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government had purchased brand new cars for the retired president and also offered him his gratuity of Sh 48 million.

But Uhuru on Monday through his spokesperson, Kanze Dena, termed Mwaura as a liar and claimed the government had not undertaken nor facilitated any repair and maintenance of any vehicles, nor have they been fuelled.

Dena stated that Uhuru is currently using vehicles given to him on a transitional basis.

Kanze claimed the vehicles in use are those Uhuru departed with from Kasarani after the handing-over ceremony in September 2022.

"After the transition, a conversation on the purchase of the vehicles as required by the Act commenced between the two offices," Dena alleged.

She further noted that In the financial year 2022/2023, parliament allocated Uhuru's office Sh655 million.

"To date, the office can only confirm absorption of roughly Sh28 million spread across the payment of allowances for domestic travels as well as facilitation of the two trips mentioned earlier that were honoured," she says.

'...that is approximately 4.4% of the total budget for that particular year."

In the coming Financial Year 2024/25, the office has been allocated Sh579 million.

"The office waits with bated breath to see if this will be honored," she said.

