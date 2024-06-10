UHURU exposes ISAAC MWAURA as among traitors who are being used by RUTO to lie to Kenyans

A fortnight ago, Mwaura claimed that the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government had purchased
brand new cars for the retired president and also offered him his gratuity of
Sh 48 million.
But
Uhuru on Monday through his spokesperson, Kanze Dena, termed Mwaura as a liar
and claimed the government had not undertaken nor facilitated any repair and
maintenance of any vehicles, nor have they been fuelled.
Dena
stated that Uhuru is currently using vehicles given to him on a transitional
basis.
Kanze
claimed the vehicles in use are those Uhuru departed with from Kasarani after
the handing-over ceremony in September 2022.
"After
the transition, a conversation on the purchase of the vehicles as required by
the Act commenced between the two offices," Dena alleged.
She
further noted that In the financial year 2022/2023, parliament allocated
Uhuru's office Sh655 million.
"To
date, the office can only confirm absorption of roughly Sh28 million spread
across the payment of allowances for domestic travels as well as facilitation
of the two trips mentioned earlier that were honoured," she says.
'...that
is approximately 4.4% of the total budget for that particular year."
In
the coming Financial Year 2024/25, the office has been allocated Sh579 million.
"The
office waits with bated breath to see if this will be honored," she said.
