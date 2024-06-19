UHURU now ready to forgive GACHAGUA for insulting him and sending goons to steal his sheep as he gives him conditions for reconciliation – Look!





Wednesday, June 19, 2024 – It seems that former President Uhuru Kenyatta is ready and willing to forgive Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for insulting him, sending goons to steal his sheep, and burning his Northlands City.

This was revealed by Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni.

However, Gachagua must meet certain irreducible minimums if he wants Uhuru to forgive and reconcile with him. Otherwise, he criticized Gachagua for attempting to gain the former president's attention.

Kioni urged the deputy president to stop interfering in the affairs of the Jubilee Party and to refrain from attempts to sabotage the former ruling party if he wants Uhuru’s attention.

"If you really want us to believe that you are apologising, release his Jubilee Party. What are you doing at the party?" Kioni posed.

According to the former Ndaragwa MP, some leaders working with Gachagua had already submitted their apologies.

"Those who are in court, including Kanini Kega and Sabine Chege, have been seeking an apology from Uhuru," said Kioni.

The Jubilee Party SG said to touch the cloak of the former president again, the leaders who had wandered too far must reject the Finance Bill 2024 in totality.

"If they ignore Kenyans and pass the Finance Bill, we will move around the country from Friday," Kioni stated.

He revealed that the opposition caravan will move across the country from Friday, beginning with Nakuru, to engage the public and reject the controversial proposal.

Gachagua, on a charm offensive of Limuru last weekend, asked Uhuru to forgive those who mocked him in 2022, saying their mistakes had caught up with them.

