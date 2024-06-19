UHURU now ready to forgive GACHAGUA for insulting him and sending goons to steal his sheep as he gives him conditions for reconciliation – Look!

Wednesday, June 19, 2024 – It seems that former President Uhuru Kenyatta is ready and willing to forgive Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for insulting him, sending goons to steal his sheep, and burning his Northlands City.
This was revealed by Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni.
However, Gachagua must meet certain irreducible minimums if
he wants Uhuru to forgive and reconcile with him. Otherwise, he criticized
Gachagua for attempting to gain the former president's attention.
Kioni urged the deputy president to stop
interfering in the affairs of the Jubilee Party and to refrain from attempts to
sabotage the former ruling party if he wants Uhuru’s attention.
"If you really want us to believe that
you are apologising, release his Jubilee Party. What are you doing at the
party?" Kioni posed.
According to the former Ndaragwa MP, some
leaders working with Gachagua had already submitted their apologies.
"Those who are in court, including Kanini
Kega and Sabine Chege, have been seeking an apology from Uhuru," said
Kioni.
The Jubilee Party SG said to touch the cloak
of the former president again, the leaders who had wandered too far must reject
the Finance Bill 2024 in totality.
"If they ignore Kenyans and pass the
Finance Bill, we will move around the country from Friday," Kioni stated.
He revealed that the opposition caravan will
move across the country from Friday, beginning with Nakuru, to engage the
public and reject the controversial proposal.
Gachagua, on a charm offensive of Limuru last
weekend, asked Uhuru to forgive those who mocked him in 2022, saying their
mistakes had caught up with them.
