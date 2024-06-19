Shock as it emerges that RAILA is the one who authorized demonstrations by GEN Z’s against RUTO’s Finance Bill as he gave his troops final marching orders





Wednesday, June 19, 2024 – President William Ruto is still in shock over the ongoing demonstrations against his Finance Bill by the young people, popularly known as the Gen Z.

The President never expected such resistance to his punitive bill from Gen Z, and now knows going forward that Azimio Leader Raila Odinga is the least of his problems.

But according to Azimio, Raila is still a force to be reckoned with and Ruto should realize this.

This is after it emerged that Raila is the one who has authorized Gen Z’s to demonstrate against Ruto’s draconian bill.

In a statement yesterday, the Azimio Parliamentary Group (PG) resolved to reject the Finance Bill 2024, in its totality.

The opposition group made the resolution after a two-hour deliberation held moments after National Assembly Finance Committee Chair Kimani Kuria tabled the document in Parliament.

Azimio's decision was arrived at a time when Raila Odinga had shown admiration for the thousands of Kenyans who demonstrated against the Finance Bill.

Earlier, Kenya Kwanza PG had announced that it had deleted the tax proposals that had caused public outrage culminating in protests at Nairobi Central Business District.

“Azimio la Umoja PG resolves to reject Finance Bill 2024 in its totality, including the proposed climbdown by the Kenya Kwanza regime,” the group indicated.

“The proposed changes are not substantial enough to better the lives of Kenyans who are reeling under heavy taxes contained in the current Finance Act.”

After public uproar, the regime had shelved proposals to reduce excise duty on vegetable oil as well as an increase in mobile money transfer charges.

The Kenyan DAILY POST