Stop being a village Deputy President – MURKOMEN now tells GACHAGUA in his Nyeri tuff as fallout deepens









Monday, June 10, 2024 – The fallout between President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, and the subsequent political bickering with UDA has intensified after Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen told off Gachagua over his rallying call for Mt. Kenya unity and his support for the One Man, One Shilling, One Vote campaign.

Speaking during a church service in Nyeri yesterday, Murkomen took a swipe at Gachagua and his allies, accusing them of advancing selfish political goals at the expense of national unity.

While making his remarks, Murkomen slammed Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, who during the same service, told off Ruto's close allies and hinted at the Deputy President's isolation in the ruling party.

“Let Gachagua take his rightful position as Deputy President of all Kenyans, he is not a leader for the Mount Kenya region, he was elected to become a national leader,” he noted.

The CS pleaded with Mount Kenya leaders to let Gachagua work for all Kenyans to help the president unify the country and oversee key development projects.



“Gachagua is no longer concerned with regional politics, let him do his job as tasked by the president,” he stated.

Kahiga had hinted at a possible rift within the ruling Kenya Kwanza alliance. He revealed that Gachagua, during his recent trip to Bomet was denied a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) chopper.



The governor reminded the current leadership of how President Ruto was allegedly mistreated when he was Deputy President under former President Uhuru Kenyatta.



He said if the same tribulations repeat themselves, the people of Mount Kenya will stand with Gachagua.



The Kenyan DAILY POST