UDA Sec. Gen. MALALAH delivers a warning to Mt. Kenya amid fallout between RUTO and GACHAGUA – Look!





Wednesday, June 5, 2024 – UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malalah delivered a strong message to the Mt. Kenya people, warning them against disunity.

This comes amid unity calls in the region after the alleged fallout between President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, over his one-man, one-shilling campaign which has divided the region right in the middle.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Malalah noted that the Western region has been affected by disunity and has many leaders, and as a result pleaded with the Mt Kenya residents not to go in the same direction, saying the community would risk sinking.

"Any community must have a definite leader.

"If you see a community where everyone wants to be a leader, know that such a community is sinking.

"I would like to remind the people of the mountain that we, the Luhya, have suffered because of the lack of unity and everyone wanting to be a leader. Please, the Mt Kenya community, do not go down that road,” Malalah said.

At the same time, Malalah said he fully supports Gachagua’s plan to unite the Mt Kenya region ahead of the 2027 elections.

The UDA Secretary-General argued that there won’t be national unity if communities are having internal wrangles.

"People should differentiate tribalism and unity because if we want to have one nation, we must start at home and within our communities, and then move to the national platform where these communities come together.

"We cannot say on the national platform that we want unity while within our tribes we are fighting among ourselves,” Malalah said.

“When you see the Deputy President saying that communities should be united, unity is strength, then there is nothing wrong with that.

"I am supporting him in continuing to bring the people of the mountain together," he added.

DP Gachagua has been advocating for the Mt Kenya region in the past few months noting that the vote-rich region stands to gain more when united.

The Kenyan DAILY POST