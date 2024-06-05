Tables turn as Mt Kenya Business Owners now blame the embattled GACHAGUA after losing millions through demolitions – You betrayed us!







Wednesday, June 5, 2024 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua may never set foot in Mt. Kenya again. This is after Kikuyu businessmen and women blamed him for losing millions in the state-sanctioned demolitions.

In a statement, the business community from Mt Kenya region, through Absalom Odhiambo the Korogocho MCA, called out Gachagua for failing to protect their businesses in the ongoing demolitions in riparian areas.

The business owners complained that Gachagua had taken on different agendas such as the 'One Man, One Shilling, One Vote' and had forgotten the promises made during the campaigns in 2022.

"Kenyans from Mt Kenya are losing millions in the demolitions and yet you (Gachagua) are out here arguing with Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi," he added.

Furthermore, the business owners complained that the current regime had failed to protect low-income earners as promised, "We have no one to defend us."

Additionally, the owners expressed their frustrations with the Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki who is also from the region for failing to ensure equality in the demolitions.

They argued that those in well off estates such as Karen were not having their property demolished.

"Why are you demolishing houses in Korogocho but not in areas where the river begins? You are only demolishing houses for hustlers and mama mbogas," the MCA added.

The business owners asked the two leaders to intervene and protect the region's interests.

Since the demolitions began last month, hundreds of Kenyans have been left homeless while others have lost their businesses.

The government is however compensating all affected households with Ksh10,000.

