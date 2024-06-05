Tables turn as Mt Kenya Business Owners now blame the embattled GACHAGUA after losing millions through demolitions – You betrayed us!

Wednesday, June 5, 2024 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua may never set foot in Mt. Kenya again. This is after Kikuyu businessmen and women blamed him for losing millions in the state-sanctioned demolitions.
In a statement, the business
community from Mt Kenya region, through Absalom Odhiambo the Korogocho MCA,
called out Gachagua for failing to protect their businesses in the ongoing
demolitions in riparian areas.
The business owners complained
that Gachagua had taken on different agendas such as the 'One Man, One
Shilling, One Vote' and had forgotten the promises made during the campaigns in
2022.
"Kenyans from Mt Kenya are
losing millions in the demolitions and yet you (Gachagua) are out here arguing
with Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi," he added.
Furthermore, the business owners
complained that the current regime had failed to protect low-income earners as
promised, "We have no one to defend us."
Additionally, the owners expressed
their frustrations with the Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki who is
also from the region for failing to ensure equality in the demolitions.
They argued that those in well
off estates such as Karen were not having their property demolished.
"Why are you demolishing
houses in Korogocho but not in areas where the river begins? You are only
demolishing houses for hustlers and mama mbogas," the MCA added.
The business owners asked the
two leaders to intervene and protect the region's interests.
Since the demolitions began last
month, hundreds of Kenyans have been left homeless while others have lost their
businesses.
The government is however
compensating all affected households with Ksh10,000.
