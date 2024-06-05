Tragedy as Senior NIS officer, TOM ADALA, shoots himself dead at his Kilimani home and leaves behind a suicide note - Interior PS RAYMOND OMOLLO mourns him.





Wednesday, June 5, 2024 - A senior National Intelligence Service (NIS) officer died by suicide on Tuesday at his Kilimani home.

The officer identified as Tom Adala reportedly failed to show up for work on Tuesday morning as usual, sparking suspicion among his colleagues.

His coworkers tracked him down to his house after his phone went unanswered and found his lifeless body lying in a pool of blood.

He is said to have shot himself dead and left behind a suicide note.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has taken to social media to mourn the late intelligence officer.

He said Adala’s death is a great loss to the country.

“Sending my heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Tom Adala, following his untimely passing on yesterday. Mr. Adala was a wonderful friend to many and, until his demise, an Officer with the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

"His death is a profound loss to the country. May God rest his soul in peace, and comfort the family during this time of grief,” the PS wrote.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.