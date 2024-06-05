Two men ejected from a long-distance matatu and 16 bales of bhang recovered stashed in their travel bags after members of the public snitched on them (PHOTOs).









Wednesday, June 5, 2024 - Two men suspected to be drug traffickers were on Wednesday morning ejected from a Nairobi-bound matatu from Busia at the Kangemi flyover, and 16 bales of bhang stashed in their travel bags were seized.

The arrest of the two, Samuel Okello and Antony Omingo followed after detectives received a tip-off from members of the public, indicating the presence of the illicit cargo at the Trippin Shuttle Sacco matatu they were traveling in.

Okello and Omingo have been handed over to Anti-Narcotics detectives based at DCI headquarters for further processing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.