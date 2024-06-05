Big win for GACHAGUA as ESTHER PASSARIS supports One-Man, One-Vote, One-Shilling campaign.

Speaking on
the floor of the House on Wednesday, Passaris said national resources should be
shared according to population like modern-day democracies.
Passaris
said it is wrong for a constituency like Kasarani, which has a population of
300,000 residents, to be allocated the same resources as a constituency with 11,000
people.
Passaris
supporting one-man, one-vote, one-shilling is a big win for Deputy President
Rigathi Gachagua who has vowed to champion this initiative until it is approved
by Parliament.
However,
President William Ruto is opposed to the idea, saying it will balkanize the
country.
The
President went further and labeled those pushing for the idea as tribalists who
have no place in what he termed modern-day politics.
