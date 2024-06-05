Big win for GACHAGUA as ESTHER PASSARIS supports One-Man, One-Vote, One-Shilling campaign.









Wednesday, June 5, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has received support from unexpected quarters after Nairobi Woman representative Esther Passaris supported his push for the one-man, one-vote, one-shilling campaign.

Speaking on the floor of the House on Wednesday, Passaris said national resources should be shared according to population like modern-day democracies.

Passaris said it is wrong for a constituency like Kasarani, which has a population of 300,000 residents, to be allocated the same resources as a constituency with 11,000 people.

Passaris supporting one-man, one-vote, one-shilling is a big win for Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua who has vowed to champion this initiative until it is approved by Parliament.

However, President William Ruto is opposed to the idea, saying it will balkanize the country.

The President went further and labeled those pushing for the idea as tribalists who have no place in what he termed modern-day politics.

