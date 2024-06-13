Two arrested for barber shop shooting that left three kids dead







Thursday, June 13, 2024 - Two suspects aged 24 and 28 have been arrested over a barber shop in Khayelitsha, South Africa, that left three children and a 30-year-old man dead.

The gunmen opened fire on Qwarha Street in Site C before fleeing the scene on Saturday afternoon. The children killed in the incident were aged 12, 11 and five. Two other individuals were unharmed.

Police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said the suspects are facing murder and attempted murder charges and will appear in the Khayelitsha magistrate’s court on Friday, June 14.

“With the investigation unfolding, the possibility of more arrests and further charges being pursued cannot be ruled out.”

She said Western Cape serious violent crime detectives are also investigating another multiple murder shooting incident that occurred in Nyanga on Sunday. No arrests have been made.