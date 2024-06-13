Watch the moment a deer leaps and crashes through a windscreen of moving bus, leaving passengers injured (VIDEO)







Thursday, June 13, 2024 - A deer leaped through the windshield of a bus on Rhode Island on Monday, June 10, in a wild scene caught on dashcam footage.

Three passengers on the public transit bus in Providence suffered minor injuries.

The animal later died, officials said.

Video from the bus shows the deer first moving into oncoming traffic before throwing itself through the vehicle’s windshield, crashing into a man sitting in the front and then falling on the floor.

Despite the mayhem, the bus driver does not flinch and keeps the bus steady on the road till he can stop safely, the footage shows.

Rhode Island Public Transit Authority CEO Christopher Durand hailed the bus driver for his “exemplary response to this unique situation.





“His exceptional alertness and composure under pressure ensured the safety of all passengers,” Durand said, according to local outlet WLNE-TV.

“This incident underscores the dedication and professionalism of our drivers in maintaining the highest standards of safety and care for our community.”

There were six passengers on the bus at the time, the Warwick Police Department said.

Two were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries caused by the broken glass from the windshield. A third passenger later went to the hospital on their own to be treated for minor injuries, according to WLNE-TV.

The deer died a little after the crash, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said.

Watch the video below.