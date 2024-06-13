Compton pool party ends in fatal shooting

Thursday, June 13, 2024 - A pool party in Compton ended with people running for their lives after bullets started flying around.
While the pool partygoers were enjoying themselves and
splashing around in the water, someone opened fire.
While it's unclear what led to the shooting, one person was
left dead, and several others were injured. Some young ladies recorded
themselves fleeing the scene of the party once shots started to ring out and
you can hear it in the background as they hid and ducked for cover.
Detectives are now poring over a lot of different video
clips that were taken before, during, and after the shooting, including
surveillance footage that shows the aftermath as well. No suspects have been
arrested thus far, and there's no known motive either.
Watch a video from the scene below
NEW: Surveillance video shows several people scrambling from a shooting at a pool party Friday evening in Compton, CA. One man died while 5 other people were injured. No arrests have been made and authorities haven’t released a possible motive. #LosAngeles pic.twitter.com/AtrC9QRfdP— Matthew Seedorff (@MattSeedorff) June 8, 2024
0 Comments