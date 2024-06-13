Compton pool party ends in fatal shooting







Thursday, June 13, 2024 - A pool party in Compton ended with people running for their lives after bullets started flying around.

While the pool partygoers were enjoying themselves and splashing around in the water, someone opened fire.

While it's unclear what led to the shooting, one person was left dead, and several others were injured. Some young ladies recorded themselves fleeing the scene of the party once shots started to ring out and you can hear it in the background as they hid and ducked for cover.

Detectives are now poring over a lot of different video clips that were taken before, during, and after the shooting, including surveillance footage that shows the aftermath as well. No suspects have been arrested thus far, and there's no known motive either.

