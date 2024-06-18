Governor KAHIGA spills the beans on RUTO-GACHAGUA fallout as he reveals how the President is ‘sabotaging’ the DP – The fear is gone!





Tuesday, June 18, 2024 - Nyeri County Governor Mutahi Kahiga has confirmed that President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, are not on good terms.

In an interview with one of the local TV stations on Saturday evening, Kahiga said Ruto had unleashed his attack dogs to embarrass and humiliate his deputy.

Kahiga stated that Ruto and Gachagua have a professional relationship, emphasizing that Kenyans did not elect them to become romantic partners.

Kahiga asserted that Gachagua's office has been allocated a restricted budget for its operations, suggesting that they are positioning Gachagua for potential failure.

"The president himself delegated the responsibility of coffee revitalization to the deputy president's office, but if you check today's budget, there's only KSh 4 million allocated to that function.

"What is he expected to do with that?" Kahiga questioned.

He further claimed that the government is taking steps to hinder the deputy president's office from functioning effectively.

The governor added that there is an issue between Ruto and Gachagua, emphasizing that it is evident and unmistakable.

Kahiga stated that the alleged discord between Ruto and Gachagua can only be resolved if Ruto takes a decisive stance and directs all forces, as Kenyans are bound to follow the president's directives.

The Kenyan DAILY POST