Tune in to EURO 2024 and Win Big with PariPesa's Newest Promos!

As we look forward to the UEFA Euro 2024 first matches, PariPesa are thrilled to announce two incredible promotions for all football enthusiasts. With a 15% Cashback offer and a chance to Hit a Jackpot through predictions, there’s never been a better time to get involved. Here’s everything you need to know to take advantage of these fantastic opportunities.





15% Cashback for EURO 2024

Get Your Bets In and Reap the Rewards!





At PariPesa, we understand that every bet matters. That’s why we’re offering a 15% cashback on your bets for EURO 2024. This exciting promotion ensures you get a second chance, even if your bets don’t go as planned. Here’s how you can benefit:

How to Participate:

Register or Log In: Sign up or log in to your PariPesa account. Place Your Bets: Make single or accumulator bets of at least 280 KES on any EURO 2024 events.

Enjoy a weekly 15% cashback on your total lost stake, credited automatically every Wednesday from 14.06.2024 to 14.07.2024. This offer includes bets at odds of 1.80 or higher, with accumulator bets requiring at least 3 selections, each at odds of 1.30 or higher. The maximum bonus amount you can receive is 6,950 KES, credited as a promo code within 72 hours of the end of the offer.

Make Predictions and Hit a EURO 2024 Jackpot

Show Off Your Football Knowledge and Win Big!





Do you have what it takes to predict the outcomes of EURO 2024 matches? Join our prediction challenge on Twitter and stand a chance to win cash prizes. Here’s how to get started:

How to Participate:

Register or Log In: Ensure you have an active PariPesa account. Follow PariPesa on Twitter and predict the outcomes of EURO 2024 matches.

Predict the correct scores of all matches on a particular matchday and win a cash prize of 34,730 KES. For days with only one match (opening match, semi-finals, final), predict the correct score and first goalscorer to win. If no one wins on a given matchday, the prize pool rolls over and increases for the next day, creating an exciting jackpot.

A Few Words About Euro 2024

UEFA Euro 2024 will take place in Germany, with 24 teams competing for the European championship title. Italy, the defending champions, won the last tournament by defeating England in the final on penalties. The monthlong event kicks off on June 14 at the Munich Football Arena with Germany facing Scotland. The group stage runs until June 26, followed by the knockout stage starting on June 29. The final will be held on July 14 at Berlin's Olympiastadion.

Watch and Join the Action!

Don’t miss out on these thrilling promotions at PariPesa during EURO 2024. Whether you’re looking to get cashback on your bets or prove your prediction prowess, we have something exciting for everyone. Get ready, watch, and place your bets!