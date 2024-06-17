DRAMA as bodyguards attached to RUTO and SUDI draw pistols after being cornered in Kitengela ferrying elephant tusks worth Ksh 2.9 million in a Subaru (VIDEO).

The rogue police officers were
arrested alongside a civilian on Saturday while carrying elephant tusks worth
Sh2.9 million.
They also had two pistols and 30
bullets at the time of the arrest on June 15.
Kitengela police boss Patrick
Manyasi confirmed the incident and said the suspects were on the Kenya Wildlife
Services officers’ radar who aided their arrest.
They were trailed from Eldoret to
Nairobi, and later to Kitengela where the arrest took place.
They were cornered at a roadblock
in Kitengela, where they drew their pistols but were subdued and arrested.
The suspects were taken to
Kitengela Police Station before being transferred to KSW holding in Lang’ata,
Nairobi.
Police said the suspect will be
charged with the offence of being in Possession of Wildlife Trophies of
Endangered Species Contrary to Section 92(4) of the Wildlife Conservation
Management Act 2013.
Watch video.
DRAMA as bodyguards attached to RUTO and SUDI draw pistols after being cornered in Kitengela ferrying elephant tusks worth Ksh 2.9 million in a Subaru pic.twitter.com/fKWAMJdmh4— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 17, 2024
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments