DRAMA as bodyguards attached to RUTO and SUDI draw pistols after being cornered in Kitengela ferrying elephant tusks worth Ksh 2.9 million in a Subaru (VIDEO).









Monday, June 17, 2024 - Three suspects, among them bodyguards attached to Kapsaret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi and President William Ruto, were arrested in Kitengela in possession of five elephant tusks.

The rogue police officers were arrested alongside a civilian on Saturday while carrying elephant tusks worth Sh2.9 million.

They also had two pistols and 30 bullets at the time of the arrest on June 15.

Kitengela police boss Patrick Manyasi confirmed the incident and said the suspects were on the Kenya Wildlife Services officers’ radar who aided their arrest.

They were trailed from Eldoret to Nairobi, and later to Kitengela where the arrest took place.

They were cornered at a roadblock in Kitengela, where they drew their pistols but were subdued and arrested.

The suspects were taken to Kitengela Police Station before being transferred to KSW holding in Lang’ata, Nairobi.

Police said the suspect will be charged with the offence of being in Possession of Wildlife Trophies of Endangered Species Contrary to Section 92(4) of the Wildlife Conservation Management Act 2013.

Watch video.

DRAMA as bodyguards attached to RUTO and SUDI draw pistols after being cornered in Kitengela ferrying elephant tusks worth Ksh 2.9 million in a Subaru pic.twitter.com/fKWAMJdmh4 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 17, 2024

