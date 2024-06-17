To hell with your State House meeting! Coast Governors leave RUTO scratching his head as they refuse to be compromised

Addressing
the press yesterday, the governors vowed not to attend the meeting aimed at
deliberating on the muguka ban instituted by the counties.
The
meeting was also aimed to bring together leaders from the coast region and
those from Meru, Tharaka Nithi and Embu counties.
“As
Governors of the Coast Counties, we are in receipt of communication from State
House inviting us for a meeting to deliberate on the issue of Muguka with our
counterparts from Meru, Tharaka Nithi and Embu, read the governors’ communique.
However,
Abdulswamad and his counterparts agreed to only hold the meeting under the
condition that the President meet other leaders from the region including MPs
and Senators.
“We
have resolved to respectfully request State House to engage the entire
leadership of the Coast including Senators, MPs and Assembly Leadership
exclusively prior to any other sitting,” stated Abdulswamad.
The
Coastal governors added that the decision for the inclusion of the other
leaders was following a consultative meeting with them as the matter affected
the society as a whole.
Following
the leaders’ resolution to boycott the meeting the stalemate on the matter is
set to continue.
Additionally,
the Coastal leaders have maintained a hard stance citing that muguka has
serious implications for their electorate.
