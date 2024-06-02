TRUMP reveals how he will get revenge on JOE BIDEN if he is elected as president







Sunday, June 2, 2024 - Former President Donald Trump, fresh off his New York criminal conviction for falsifying business records, has revealed how he will get a revenge on U.S. President, Donald Trump.

Trump was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records last week following a trial he slammed as a "scam."

His supporters have made similar remarks, criticizing Judge Juan Merchan for his alleged bias in the prosecution's favour. Many have also accused the US justice system under the Biden Administration of being weaponized against the president's chief political opponent.

"My revenge will be success," Trump said in an exclusive sit-down interview with "Fox & Friends Weekend."

"These are bad people. These people are sick, and they do things that are so destructive… if it weren't me, they'd be going after somebody else, and I know a lot of the competition. They wouldn't do so well."

In the key segments of the interview that aired on Sunday, June 2, the Republican party frontrunner weighed in on several key topics, including what he seeks in an Attorney General if elected this November and whether he would declassify several key files that have been the subject of conspiracy and speculation.

"Yes," he told co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy, insisting he would declassify the 9/11, JFK and Epstein files to restore some trust lost in American institutions.

Trump also said he has two names in mind for potential attorney general picks, but said he made mistakes with the critical decision during his first term, referring to Jeff Sessions and Bill Barr.

Trump's legal team has vowed to appeal his conviction, putting it in the hands of the New York appeals court and maybe the Supreme Court.

Trump tops President Biden in several key swing state polls, and donations to his campaign skyrocketed after he was convicted.