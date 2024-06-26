TRUMP advisers reveal plan to halt US military aid to Ukraine unless it begins peace talks with Russia

Wednesday, June 26, 2024 - Two key advisers to Donald Trump have revealed plan to end Russia's war in Ukraine if he wins the presidential election - that involves telling Ukraine it will only get more US weapons if it negotiates with Moscow.
The advisers, retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, and
Fred Fleitz, who both served as chiefs of staff in Trump's National Security
Council during his 2017-2021 presidency, say the United States would at the
same time warn Moscow that any refusal to negotiate would result in increased
US support for Ukraine.
Under the plan drawn up by Kellogg and Fred Fleitz, there
would be a ceasefire based on prevailing battle lines during peace talks.
Trump responded favourably to the plans, the advisers said.
"I'm not claiming he
agreed with it or agreed with every word of it, but we were pleased to get the
feedback we did," he said.
But, Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said only statements made
by Trump or authorised members of his campaign are official.
Trump has said he could quickly settle the war in Ukraine if
he beats President Joe Biden in the Nov 5 election, though he has not discussed
specifics.
The proposal if true, will be a big shift in the US position
on the war and could face opposition from European allies and within Trump's
own Republican Party.
The Kremlin says any peace plan proposed by a possible
future Trump administration would have to reflect the reality on the ground but
that Russian President Vladimir Putin remained open to talks.
"The value of any plan
lies in the nuances and in taking into account the real state of affairs on the
ground," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Reuters.
“President Putin has
repeatedly said that Russia has been and remains open to negotiations, taking
into account the real state of affairs on the ground. We remain open to
negotiations."
"The core
elements of the plan were outlined in a publicly available research paper
published by the "America First Policy Institute,"
Kellogg said it would be important to get Russia and Ukraine
to the negotiating table quickly if Trump wins the election.
"We tell the Ukrainians,
'You've got to come to the table, and if you don't come to the table, support
from the United States will dry up.
"And you tell Putin,
'He's got to come to the table and if you don't come to the table, then we'll
give Ukrainians everything they need to kill you in the field.'"
According to their research paper, Moscow would also be
coaxed to the table with the promise of Nato membership for Ukraine being put
off for an extended period.
Fleitz said Ukraine need not formally cede territory to Russia under their plan but he admitted Ukraine was unlikely to regain effective control of all its territory in the near term.
"Our concern is that
this has become a war of attrition that's going to kill a whole generation of
young men," he said.
A lasting peace in Ukraine would require additional security
guarantees for Ukraine, the plan said with the proposal adding that
"arming Ukraine to the teeth" was likely to be a key element of that.
"President Trump has
repeatedly stated that a top priority in his second term will be to quickly
negotiate an end to the Russia-Ukraine war," Trump spokesman Mr Cheung
said
"The war between Russia
and Ukraine never would have happened if Donald J. Trump were president. So
sad."
0 Comments