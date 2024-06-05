RUTO has officially become JOE BIDEN’s stooge after historic U.S. visit as he endorses America’s plan for Israel and Palestine





Wednesday, June 5, 2024 - President William Ruto is now doing Joe Biden’s bidding after his historic visit to the U.S.A.

This is after he backed U.S. President Joe Biden's peace plan to end the Israel-Palestine conflict.

In a post on X, Ruto supported the comprehensive plan which was jointly initiated by the United States, Qatar, and Egypt.

"I welcome the roadmap put forward by President Joe Biden to bring an end to the escalating and widening conflict between Israel and Palestine," President Ruto remarked.

The Head of State urged the Israeli and Palestinian leadership to support the plan by the three nations, maintaining that it would form the basis for a permanent ceasefire.

"Given the astronomical human suffering that this conflict has inflicted, I implore Israeli and Palestinian leadership, and all parties of goodwill, to support this plan.

"It is my firm belief that if this plan is strongly endorsed and faithfully observed, it will form the basis for a permanent ceasefire," President Ruto added.

The three nations made a joint statement on June 1, calling on both Hamas and Israel to finalize the agreement embodying the principles outlined by President Biden on May 31, 2024.

The proposal made by President Biden outlined three phases, of which phase one was a six-week ceasefire.

Phase two of the plan entailed a permanent end to hostilities through the release of hostages and the return of Palestinians to North Gaza and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from populated areas of Gaza.

The last phase in the proposal put forward by the U.S. Head of State was a reconstruction plan in Gaza.

The Kenyan DAILY POST