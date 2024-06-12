TORY LANEZ's wife files for divorce after less than 1 year of marriage as he serves 10-year prison sentence for shooting MEGAN THEE STALLION







Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - Raina Nancy Chassagne, the wife of Tory Lanez, has filed for divorce after less than a year of marriage to the convicted hip hop star.

In court documents obtained by TMZ on Monday, June 10, Chassagne lists their date of marriage as June 25, 2023. The date of separation is listed as June 1, 2024.

Chassagne and Lanez, 31, whose real name is Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson, are also parents to 7-year-old son, Kai’lon, of whom she is seeking legal and physical custody.

Chassagne cites irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce filing.

Lanez is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, in the feet in the summer of 2020 in the Hollywood Hills.

Tory married Raina Chassagne, the mother of his son Kai, while serving time for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.