KEVIN SPACEY breaks down in tears after admitting to losing his home and money over assault allegations (VIDEO)

Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - Actor, Kevin Spacey broke down in tears in a new interview after admitting to "touching someone inappropriately" despite the individual not wanting him to.
The actor was accused of misconduct in 2017 but was found
not guilty in a 2022 New York lawsuit and was acquitted of assault charges in a
separate London trial in 2023.
In an interview with Piers Morgan, he spoke at length about
the accusations he has faced.
He is due to stand trial in the UK again, likely in early
2025, over a lawsuit by another man claiming Spacey assaulted him. Spacey has
denied all allegations.
Kevin, 64, admitted wrongdoing to Piers Morgan and stated
that he had acted inappropriately towards people. When asked about his
"bad behaviour", Kevin responded that he had been "Pushing the
boundaries".
He later added: "Being
too handsy, touching someone sexually in a way that I didn't know at the time
they didn't want."
Piers replied: “Some people
would say that is criminal, that if you grope people in a s3xual way against
their wishes, that that is a crime.”
"I agree that the word
'grope' is a very odd word," Kevin said, adding: “I personally, I have
caressed people, I have been gentle with people, that is the way that I am.
You're making a pass at someone, you don't want to be aggressive. You want to
be gentle. You want to see if they're going to respond positively. I think the
word itself is not a word that I associate with my experience.”
Later in the interview, Spacey broke down into tears as he
revealed he had been forced to sell his home and was left on the brink of
bankruptcy. He revealed that his home in Baltimore is currently being
auctioned.
He explained: "Well,
it's funny you asked that question, because this week, where I have been living
in Baltimore, is being foreclosed on. My house is being sold at auction. So I
have to go back to Baltimore and put all my things in storage." When asked
about where he is living, Kevin responded: "So the answer to that question
is, I'm not quite sure where I'm going to live now, but I have been in
Baltimore since we started shooting House of Cards there."
Disclosing why his home was being foreclosed, he stated he
"can't pay the bills" that he owed, later revealing he had
"managed to sort of dodge" bankruptcy due to the rising costs of
legal bills.
"None," he replied when Piers asked how much money
he had left in his bank.
"Well I mean, you have
some sense of legal bills. I still owe a lot of legal bills that I have not
been able to pay," he stated, adding that he was in a
"considerable" amount of debt before confirming the cost was
"many millions".
In 2022, the Oscar-winning actor was sued by a man at the
High Court in London who claimed he had been sexually assaulted by Spacey and
suffered "psychiatric damage". The civil claim was paused after
Spacey was charged – and later acquitted – in criminal proceedings of a number
of sexual offences alleged by four men between 2001 and 2013.
Watch the video below
Kevin Spacey breaks down as he tells Piers Morgan he's lost his home and now owes 'many millions' in legal bills.— Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) June 11, 2024
Watch the full interview at 8pm (UK) on YouTube 👇
📺 https://t.co/QR11ywsANx@piersmorgan | @KevinSpacey pic.twitter.com/ouW06zE2vY
0 Comments