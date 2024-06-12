STORMY DANIELS reveals she was abused at 9

Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - Trump accuser, Stormy Daniels has described how she was abused at the age of nine and how she used horses to survive a tumultuous childhood.
Speaking on the first episode of Daily Mail's Everything I
Know About Me: Stormy Daniels, which was released Tuesday, June 11, the
pornstar at the center of Donald Trump's hush money trial revealed that she
wanted to go back and 'kill' her abuser, but he was already dead.
Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, said she
spent most of her childhood in a small house in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, which
fell into disrepair after her father left.
She revealed she always felt sympathetic for her father
because he 'made it very clear that he didn't want to have children.'
She claimed she was often questioned about why she wasn't
more mad that her father left the family.
'But if a woman is being
dishonest, it sort of takes that power away,' she explained. 'And he never
wanted children.
'So it's really hard to be
angry at a man who didn't have that choice, which sounds very opposite of what
we're used to hearing that, you know, women are the ones that should have the
voice and the choice and whatever, but so, I think so should men - and he
didn't.'
Her father remarried and divorced - but when he was with the
second wife Susan, she made sure Daniels remained in his life and took her
horseback riding for the first time.
'My stepmom was like very
excited to teach me about horses and show me horses,' Daniels said. 'She bought
me my first pair of riding boots.'
'It was nice to get away and
have a clean place to sleep at least twice a year,' Daniels added.
Later, as a teenager, Daniels spent $500 of Christmas money
given to her by her stepfather to purchase an ailing horse named Jade.
Riding and taking care of Jade, Daniels said, was how she
kept herself out of trouble during her high school years.
Daniels remembered that there would be no food in the house
and her mother would disappear for days at a time.
'And I wouldn't eat,' the
adult actress recalled.
She explained that as an adult if she becomes the slightest
bit hungry 'I panic.'
'I can't stand to be hungry,'
she noted. 'It's such a trigger for me.'
Daniels then revealed the name of her abuser and said she
wasn't allowed to reveal his name in her tell-all book.
'He's dead now, by the way,
because I later went back to kill him,' she said. 'And he was already, he was
already deceased.'
'Although it shouldn't really
matter because I know there's a police record,' she continued, adding that the
omission 'made me very angry.'
In the interview, Daniels recalls wanting to resurrect her
relationship with her mother when she was pregnant with her own daughter.
'And I will tell you that the
second my daughter was born, every once of forgiveness, sympathy empathy -
maybe I'm being too hard - [for] my mom went out the window and I completely
stopped speaking to her,' Daniels recalled.
'I haven't accepted a text, a
phone call, a message, an email, nothing since the day my daughter was born,'
she added
