This video of Kenyan GEN Zs doing the unthinkable during the ant-finance bill protests has shocked the whole world – (WATCH)

Friday, June 28, 2024 - A video has emerged of Kenya Gen Z protesting and they have been ranked as the bravest youths on the planet.
In
the video, youths in thousands were seen engaged by armed police officers
before they stormed parliament and chased away their lawmakers over the
punitive and retrogressive Finance Bill 2024.
The
police were shooting live ammunition and youth were seen ducking and marching
forward before they successfully overpowered the police and stormed parliament.
Here
is the video that has shocked the whole world.
Tuesday’s Parliament Invasion pic.twitter.com/nevXigxLH9— Seth Olale (@SethOlale) June 27, 2024
