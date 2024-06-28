This video of Kenyan GEN Zs doing the unthinkable during the ant-finance bill protests has shocked the whole world – (WATCH)





Friday, June 28, 2024 - A video has emerged of Kenya Gen Z protesting and they have been ranked as the bravest youths on the planet.

In the video, youths in thousands were seen engaged by armed police officers before they stormed parliament and chased away their lawmakers over the punitive and retrogressive Finance Bill 2024.

The police were shooting live ammunition and youth were seen ducking and marching forward before they successfully overpowered the police and stormed parliament.

Here is the video that has shocked the whole world.

The Kenyan DAILY POST