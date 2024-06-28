Actress AWINJA mourns after a lady she grew up with lost her 19-year-old son in the protests - He was shot twice in the neck (PHOTOs).





Friday, June 28, 2024 - Former Papa Shirandula actress Jacky Vike alias Awinja is mourning after a lady she grew up with lost her teenage son in the protests.

The teenage boy, who was a boda boda rider, joined thousands of Gen Z protesters in the streets on Tuesday to protest against the finance bill when he was shot twice in the neck outside Parliament.

Awinja said the boy’s death has shattered her heart.

“I grew up with Shiku, the lady on the left, when I bumped into the sad picture Yesterday I started inquiring what was wrong only to be told that she lost her son in the Protest on Tuesday.

"IBRAHIM KAMAU WANJIKU (swipe left ) a 19 year old boy, who worked as a Nduthi guy, a young boy who went to protest for what he believed was his right did not return home that Tuesday, my heart is sooo heavy, #StopKillingUs!

"I am not ok , nothing is ok!!!

"Poleni sana to Shiku and family,

"My condolences to all the families that have lost their loved ones,’’ Awinja wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.