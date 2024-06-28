Criminals in uniform: Watch a video of a rogue police officer stealing a TV in Rongai during demos.





Friday, June 28, 2024 - A police officer was captured on camera carrying a stolen TV in Rongai, where there were violent protests on Thursday evening after anti-government protesters outnumbered the police.

The police officer had been deployed to disperse goons who took advantage of the riots and broke into Clean Shelf Supermarket to loot.

He joined the goons in looting and stole a TV.

Watch video.

A video has surfaced of a policeman stealing a television in Rongai —criminals in uniform. pic.twitter.com/u9k7OkbOzq — Queen B (@LizQueenB_) June 28, 2024

